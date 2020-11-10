Q3 2020 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Gunilla Ãhman - NCAB Group AB(publ)-Head of IR



Thank you, and very welcome, all. And we're very happy here in Bromma, NCAB headquarters, to introduce our new CEO, Peter Kruk, and also, of course, Anders ForsÃ©n, CFO.



So please, Peter, would you start?



Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Gunilla. I'm very happy to be joining today for my first time with NCAB and to present a good quarter together with Anders.



If we move to this brief summary of the quarter for NCAB, I think in the quarter, we have seen a recovery in Europe, and also in the transportation industry, which was quite badly impacted in quarter 2. And we're now starting to come back to a normalized order book. In quarter 1, we received excessive orders due to fears of delivery issues in Asia. And this, of course, combined with the pandemic spreading to Europe and America, has led to low order impacts in Q2 and Q3. But during Q3, we have seen orders grow