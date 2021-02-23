Full Year 2020 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Gunilla Ohman - NCAB Group AB(publ)-IR Manager



Thank you, and very welcome, all of you, to our presentation of the Q4 today for NCAB. And with me, I have Peter Kruk, our CEO; and Anders ForsÃ©n, our CFO. So please, Peter, start.



Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Gunilla. So, moving into the fourth quarter, I think we ended the year in a very strong way. We could see a continued positive development of our markets that we saw already starting in Q3, which then continued very well into Q4. So we've seen a continued market recovery in all of our segments, and we've seen especially strong growth in the electrical vehicle charging applications.



Net sales have largely followed our development that we saw in Q3 with month-to-month