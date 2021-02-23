Full Year 2020 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NCAB Group Q4 report for 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present the Head of IR, Gunilla Ohman. Please begin.
Gunilla Ohman - NCAB Group AB(publ)-IR Manager
Thank you, and very welcome, all of you, to our presentation of the Q4 today for NCAB. And with me, I have Peter Kruk, our CEO; and Anders ForsÃ©n, our CFO. So please, Peter, start.
Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Gunilla. So, moving into the fourth quarter, I think we ended the year in a very strong way. We could see a continued positive development of our markets that we saw already starting in Q3, which then continued very well into Q4. So we've seen a continued market recovery in all of our segments, and we've seen especially strong growth in the electrical vehicle charging applications.
Net sales have largely followed our development that we saw in Q3 with month-to-month
Feb 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
