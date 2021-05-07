Q1 2021 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. So I'd like to start by talking about say, a very strong first quarter we've seen. We've seen a surge in order intake, bring us up to SEK 979 million, which represents an increase of 74% compared to prior year. And if we can look at our sales in U.S. dollars, which is the predominant trading currency we use, we are at 100,000 -- a 100% increase from prior year. And if we look at comparable units, the increase in U.S. dollars is 62%.



Part of the order increase we are seeing, where none insignificant part of the order increases in the quarter are related to sort of orders with longer lead times. The acquisition of Prevent took place in February, was announced on February 22, that has procedure to plan has been well received by customers.



Our sales in the quarter grew by 40%, 47% in U.S. dollars and 28% in SEK and our EBITDA margin continued to improve and has reached 9.5% in the quarter.



If we move to next page, to give some background on NCAB. As a company, we are