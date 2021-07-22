Q2 2021 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

CEO, Peter Kruk; CFO, Anders Forsén; and Head of IR, Gunilla Ohman.



Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. My name is Peter Kruk, CEO, and I'll start by giving you an update of the second quarter. So if you move forward in the presentation to Slide #3. We are quite pleased to present another very strong quarter for NCAB. We've had a very continued strong order intake, being up 118% in Swedish krona or 152% in U.S. dollar, which is our main trading currency. Looking at comparable units in U.S. dollars, our growth was 129% versus 2020. We can also note that our business model with local presence in the factories, especially in Asia, is proving to be an important competitive advantage, and it's helping NCAB to gain market shares in the current market where the supply chains are strained.



Another positive item is that our