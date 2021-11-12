Q3 2021 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NCAB Group Q3 Report 2021. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Peter Kruk; CFO, Anders ForsÃ©n; and Head of IR, Gunilla Ohman. (Operator Instructions) Peter, please begin..



Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. So today, it will be myself, Peter Kruk and Anders ForsÃ©n, who will be presenting. And if you move to Page #3, we will be covering a number of topics. We have a strong result in the quarter and good growth that we want to present. We're also giving information about 2 recent acquisitions. We have also landed a new credit facility, which would add SEK 750 million for further boosting further acquisitions. And we have also yesterday called for an extraordinary general meeting, where we are proposing an extra dividend of SEK 10 per share. And we're also proposing a split of 10:1. And we have also taken the decision that given our current performance, we will be reviewing the financial targets in 2022.



Okay. If you move to the