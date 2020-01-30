Full Year 2019 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome, everybody, to this presentation of the Interim Report of the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2019. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I'm the CEO of the NCC Group. And with me here today, I have Susanne Lithander, the CEO of NCC.



But first of all, welcome to our new office. We're really proud of this building, of course we are because we built it ourselves. It's also a very good demonstration of what we do when we invest in our own business in Property Development. And as most of you are aware of, we have sold it before Christmas and will recognize the profits and have the cash flows during the first half of this year.



I'd like to point out that you may think that this is a large building. And it's, of course, partly the headquarters for the NCC Group, but what its main -- what it mainly is, is the office for our Stockholm operations. So it's not primarily a headquarters building, but it's primarily an office for our local business.



Now highlights from the fourth quarter and