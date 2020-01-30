Jan 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO
Welcome, everybody, to this presentation of the Interim Report of the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2019. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I'm the CEO of the NCC Group. And with me here today, I have Susanne Lithander, the CEO of NCC.
But first of all, welcome to our new office. We're really proud of this building, of course we are because we built it ourselves. It's also a very good demonstration of what we do when we invest in our own business in Property Development. And as most of you are aware of, we have sold it before Christmas and will recognize the profits and have the cash flows during the first half of this year.
I'd like to point out that you may think that this is a large building. And it's, of course, partly the headquarters for the NCC Group, but what its main -- what it mainly is, is the office for our Stockholm operations. So it's not primarily a headquarters building, but it's primarily an office for our local business.
Now highlights from the fourth quarter and
Full Year 2019 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...