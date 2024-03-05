Full Year 2023 Traton SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



(presentation)



Ursula Querette -



Good morning everyone, and welcome to TRATON's Annual Results Conference 2024.



My name is Ursula Querette, and I'm honored to host TRATON's earnings call for the first time today, even more so because today we present you a strong set of results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023.



On a quick personal note, I joined TRATON GROUP in January in my new role as Head of Investor Relations. And I am looking forward to being your contact person on the capital market side going forward. I already met some of you virtually or in person, and I'm very much looking forward to a more regular exchange in the coming weeks and months.



I am joined here today by our CEO, Christian Levin; and Dr. Michael Jackstein, our CFO and CHRO. Also present is Camilla Dewoon, Head of Corporate Relations to take care of media inquiries.



Christian will kick off the presentation with the key 2023 results and highlights. Michael will then guide you through the financial performance in more detail.