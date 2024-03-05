Full Year 2023 Intertek Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Intertek 2023 results. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded. Questions will follow after the presentation.



I will now hand over to AndrÃ© Lacroix to start the presentation. Thank you.



Andre Lacroix - Intertek Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to you all. In 2023, we have delivered a strong performance in revenue, margin, EPS, cash, and ROIC. And I would like to start our call today recognizing all my colleagues around the world of Intertek for the incredible support. Indeed, 2023 marks another year of consistent delivery with earnings slightly ahead of market expectations.



Here are the key takeaways for our call today. First, we have delivered the highest like-for-like performance in the last 10 years, something that we are tremendously proud of. Profit conversion was strong with a margin improvement of 16 basis points at constant currency. We have delivered the highest ever cash from