Q4 2023 Schaeffler AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Group Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings conference call of Schaeffler AG. (Operator Instructions) At our reserve customer's request, this conference will be recorded, and the replay will be available shortly after the call on the website.



May I now hand you over to CEO, Klaus Rosenfeld; CFO, Claus Bauer; and Head of IR, Renata Casaro who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Renata Casaro - Schaeffler AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Maurice. Dear investors, dear analysts, good morning. Today, for the full-year 2023 release of the Shaeffler Group, we have Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler Group; and Claus Bauer, CFO (inaudible) are here to take you through the results and guidance for 2024. This conversation will be conducted as usual under the disclaimer you find on the deck.



And without further ado, let's start the call. Klaus, the floor is yours.



Klaus Rosenfeld - Schaeffler AG - CEO



Thank you, Renata. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our