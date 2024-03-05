Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by for NIO Incorporated's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Rui Chen, Head of Investor Relations of the company. Please go ahead, Rui.
Rui Chen - NIO Inc. - Head of Investor Relations
Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to NIO's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted at the company's IR website.
On today's call, we have Mr. William Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO; Mr. Steven Feng, CFO; and Ms. Stanley Qu, Senior VP of Finance.
Before we continue, please be kindly reminded that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
As such,
Q4 2023 NIO Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...