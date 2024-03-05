Q4 2023 Riskified Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Riskified Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker Chett Mandel, Riskified, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Chett Mandel - Riskified Ltd. - Head of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Chett Mandel, Riskified's Head of Investor Relations. We are hosting today's call to discuss the Riskified's financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023.
Participating on today's call, our Eido Gal, Riskified's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and [Agi] Dotcheva, Riskified's Chief Financial Officer. We released our results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023 earlier today. Our earnings materials, including a replay of today's webcast, will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.riskified.com.
Certain statements made on the call today will be forward-looking
