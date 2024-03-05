Q4 2023 Advantage Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Julie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Advantage Energy 2023 year end results conference call. (Operator Instructions) . Thank you, Mr. Bagnell, you may begin your conference.



Brian Bagnell - Advantage Energy Ltd. - Director, commodities and capital market



Thank you, Julie, and welcome, everybody, to advantages conference call to discuss our 2023 year end results. Our reserves. My name is Brian Bagnell, the Director and commodities and Capital Markets had advantage. Before we get started here, I refer you to the advisories on forward-looking statements contained in the news release as well as the advisories contained an advantage has annual information form and MD&A, which are available on SEDAR and on our website.



I also draw your attention to the material factors and assumptions in those advisories. I'm here with Mike Belenkie, President and CEO of advantage, Craig Blackwood our Chief Financial Officer, as well as the rest of our executive team will start