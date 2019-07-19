Half Year 2019 Net Insight AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik Sund - Net Insight AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you and warmly welcome to our webcast for the second quarter 2019.



Speaking is Henrik. And to my left, I have our CFO, Pelle Bourn. So thanks a lot for joining.



And we have an agenda today that we will start with some highlights for the second quarter, kind of the normal agenda, but we will also give you business update and a bit of a strategic review that has been taking place. And then I will hand over to Pelle with the financial report, and then we will end with some Q&As.



So let's jump right into the highlights of 2019 Q2. And I must admit that it is a lot better to present this quarterly report than the previous one because this is, of course, the first one where I can say that we are