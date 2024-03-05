Q4 2023 Wajax Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for attending Wajax Corporation's 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results. Webcast on today's webcast will be Mr. Ignacy Domagalski, and I'm Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stuart Auld Financial Officer, and Mr. TANIA CASADINHO Vice President Corporate Controller. Please be advised that this webcast is being recorded. Please note that this webcast contains forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ from expected results I will now turn the call over to Mr. Nick, I said eno. Thank you. Please go ahead.



TANIA CASADINHO - Wajax Corp - Vice President Corporate Controller



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in our fourth quarter results call this afternoon, we will be following a webcast, which includes a summary presentation of Wajax as Q4 2023 financial results. The presentation can be found on our website under Investor Relations Events and Presentations.



Begin, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information on Slide 2 and the non