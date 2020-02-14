Full Year 2019 Net Insight AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Anders Harrysson - Net Insight AB(publ)-Interim CEO&Director



Thank you very much. So here, at the Net Insight headquarters in Stockholm, you have Anders Harrysson, CEO; and Pelle Bourn, CFO. And we're here to report to you on our Q4 2019. So to summarize Q4, as you probably already noticed, our sales was flat from same time last year, SEK 105 million. Our operatings earning were minus SEK 24 million, and that was largely driven by items that affected the comparability. And a few notes here that minus SEK 20 million was related to strategic advisory services where we planned but canceled the capital injection we were planning for, which was not necessary after we made the transaction you're all aware of, plus the CEO severance pay, which happened in 2019. Excluding items