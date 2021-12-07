Net Insight AB - Investor Days Transcript

Dec 07, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon JÃ¶nsson - ABG Sundal Collier Introduce - Analyst



Welcome back. My name is Simon JÃ¶nsson. I'm an analyst covering tech and gaming here at ABG. Next up on today's agenda, we have the CEO of Net Insight, Crister Fritzson. Crister will hold a presentation of the company and after which I will host a short Q&A. The floor is yours Crister.



Crister Fritzson - Net Insight AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you and welcome to the Net Insight session. I will have a presentation. Contain of -- First of all, I will look in a little bit of the product. market and market trends on the media business. Some highlights from the Q3 and a short financial update on -- from the Q3. And then I will move over to the synchronization of 5G sync product that we have signed a large contract with.



So I think I'm moving directly into the first slide, AS present Net Insight. Net Insight is the company started over 20 years ago. As you can see, we have large global customers that we have served for many, many, many years. And we are --