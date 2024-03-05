Q4 2023 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results and business update call. Today's call is being recorded (Operator Instructions) Thank you. And it is my pleasure to introduce your host, Sonya Weigle, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Human Resources and Corporate Affairs with Marinus, you may begin.



Sonya Weigle - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Human Resource & Corporate Affairs



Thank you and good afternoon. With me from Marinus are Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Christy Shafer, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Joe Hulihan, head Chief Medical Officer; and Steve Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking statements under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development