Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Stuart Robert Nisbett

US Masters Residential Property Fund - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

* Eric Magidson

Brooksville Company LLC - Chief Financial Officer

* Kevin McAvey

Brooksville Company LLC - Co-Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Charlie Kingston

K Capital - Analyst

* Graham Cartwright

HRFS - Analyst

* John Hassey

Alamedas Capital - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Yes, no, good day, and welcome to the US Masters Residential Property Fund 2023 full-year results. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.



I'd now like to welcome, Stuart Nisbet, Chair of Responsible Entity to begin the conference. Stuart, over to you.



Stuart Robert Nisbett - US