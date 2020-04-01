Q4 2019 NFON AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NFON AG conference call regarding the final financial statement 2019. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Sabina PrÃ¼ser.



Sabina PrÃ¼ser - NFON AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Mr. Becker. Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to our call. Unusual times require innovative format, so we welcome you today from Munich, Berlin, and Mainz to the presentation of the financial report 2019.



My name is Sabina. I am the Head of Investor Relations and calling from Berlin. Joining me today are Hans Szymanski, CEO & CFO, calling from Berlin; CÃ©sar Flores, CSO, calling from Munich; and Jan-Peter Koopmann, CTO, calling from Mainz.



Our format today will include the presentation of the results, followed by a Q&A. With that, let me turn over the floor to.



Hans Szymanski - NFON AG - CEO & CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much, Sabina. My name is Hans Szymanski. I'm very pleased to