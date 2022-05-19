Q1 2022 Nfon AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / NTS GMT

Alexandra Schilling - Montega AG - Moderator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Montega, welcome to the earnings call of Nfon AG regarding the Q1 results of 2021 (sic - "2022"). Thank you very much for your interest in joining the call.



I now hand over to the Head of Investor Relations, Sabina PrÃ¼ser.



Sabina PrÃ¼ser - Nfon AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Mrs. Schilling. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to our call also from my side. My name is Sabina PrÃ¼ser. I'm the Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Klaus von Rottkay, our CEO; and Petra Boss, our CFO.



My colleagues will present the results for Q1 2022. The presentation will last about 20 minutes. As always, there will be an opportunity to discuss your questions afterwards.



With that, let me turn over the floor to Klaus. Klaus.



Klaus von Rottkay - Nfon AG - CEO



All right. Good morning, everyone. Then let me jump right in. We would like to give you a quick overview -- look at the market, some