Aug 10, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Stephen Wetherall - Lucapa Diamond Company Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Good morning and afternoon to you, wherever you are in the world. Thank you for dialing into the Lucapa Diamond Company Limited maiden results webinar. My name is Stephen Wetherall. I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Lucapa Diamond Company. And next to me, I have Nick Selby, our COO and Executive Director. On behalf of the Board and management team, we take great pleasure in presenting to you our preliminary financial results for the six months ended June 20, 2021.



With successful development of our diversified production base, we have built an exciting company with two cash-generating assets and significant blue-sky potential in our advanced exploration programs. We, too, are set to add to that with our recent mine development acquisition. We have, over the years, built a very special company, not the big and -- not the biggest, but certainly one of the most unique.



The diamond market softening in 2018 and 2019 and the pandemic that hit us hard in 2020, left us all questioning if this was the right