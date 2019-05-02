Q1 2019 Nobia AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Morten Falkenberg - Nobia AB(publ)-President - CEO



Welcome to Nobia's Q1 Report 2019. I'm Morten Falkenberg, and I'm here with CFO Kristoffer Ljungfelt.



If we go straight to the report. First of all, the net sales was up driven very much by the inclusion of Bribus and also currency. Organic growth was minus 1, but if we take into account the transfer of volume from -- or to Norema in Norway, it's slightly positive. Group gross margin, down but very much affected by direct material. And finally, if you look at the operating cash flow, it's still a very strong quarter, but it's also artificially high due to the IFRS 16.



If we move on to the next slide. As you might have seen today, we had a press release that I will be stepping down after 9 years and handing over the baton to Jon Sintorn, and I just have to say that it -- for me, it has been a fantastic journey. And the good news for Nobia is that the journey has only started, and I'm really pleased to welcome Jon to the company. The idea is that I will continue to be in charge until the 1st of