Full Year 2020 Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Saut Parulian Saragih - PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk - Head of Strategy, Investor Relation & Partnership



Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, and all participants, good afternoon, and welcome to the CIMB Niaga conference call. I hope all of us are blessed with good health, especially in this very tiring situation.



My name is Saut Saragih, and I will be your moderator for today's session. Our agenda today, 19th of February, 2021, is to disclose CIMB Niaga's full year 2020 financial results.



The presentation material for this session was released half an hour ago in our website. So it's available for downloading from our website. The total time for this session, approximately 1 hour. We will begin with presentation from our CEO, Tigor and also our CFO, KK, and will be followed by brief Q&A session.



And if you'd like to ask questions, please visit the chat room. You can send your name as well as your company name through the host, and we will open your line once the presentation is completed. You can actually chat right away without waiting for the presentation to be completed, but we