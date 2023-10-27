Q3 2023 Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Teguh Sunyoto -



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to CIMB Niaga Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Teguh Sunyoto from Investor Relations Division. I will be moderating the session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's presentation material may include forward-looking statements that are based on current management estimates and are subject to uncertainties. The actual results may differ significantly due to a variety of factors.



By this time, I believe you have received the materials for the call submitted by our Investor Relations team. If not, you can access the material on our Investor Relations website, investor.cimbniaga.co.id.



With me this afternoon we have 5 BOD members here. We have Ibu Lani Darmawan, our President Director and CEO; we have Pak Lee Kai Kwong, or Pak KK, Strategy, Finance and SPAPM Director; we have Bapak Rusly Johannes, our Business Banking Director; we have Pak Henky Sulistyo, our Risk Management Director; and later we will also have Pak John Simon joining, our Treasury & Capital Markets Director.



As