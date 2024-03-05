Full Year 2023 Foxtons Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Guy Gittins - Foxtons Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining the Foxtons 2023 full year results presentation. I'm joined by Chris Hough, Group CFO, and we will both be available at the end of the call to answer any questions you may have. This presentation is a fraction longer than usual, but it is incredibly important to highlight just how much we've achieved in a short space of time. In my eyes, we've delivered over three years of progress in just 12 months.



Starting on slide 5, where I will run through the key highlights for the year. First, we delivered revenue and profit growth in the year as growth in lettings mitigated a significantly weaker sales market and investments to rebuild our competitive advantages.



Operationally, we delivered at pace and ahead of schedule. The Foxtons operating platform has been strengthened, and we drove outperformance in the year, which positions us for long-term growth. In 2023 the platform drove a level of market share growth unheard of for a business of our size.



Growth was delivered