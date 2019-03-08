Full Year 2018 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hi, good afternoon. Welcome to our Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. We have the full team in the room as usual. JosÃ© Pereira da Costa, our CFO, will give a brief overview of the results and the presentation is available on our website and through a webcast and then the rest of the team is available to take your questions afterwards.



JosÃ©Pedro Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay, good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining today's call.



I'm starting with Slide 3 on the operational review. We continue to enjoy a positive operating momentum, well supported by network expansion and by a stable market environment. We had a consistent performance with the other quarters in



2018, with another positive quarter growing in all services.



In terms of net adds in this quarter, we have RGU net adds of 35,000 with mobile net adds of 9,000. Fixed Pay TV and fixed broadband net adds also growing with 12,000 and 14,000, respectively.



On the next slide, in this