Q1 2019 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department



Hi, good afternoon. Welcome to our first quarter 2019 results conference call. As usual, we have the full executive committee in the room. JosÃ© Pedro Pereira da Costa, the CFO, will give a brief overview of the results, and then we'll jump straight into Q&A.



JosÃ©Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending today's call. Let us start with the Slide 2 in the presentation where we show the highlights of the quarter.



So we believe we have posted a solid Telco revenue growth of 1.1%, offsetting a weaker quarter for the Cinema & Audio businesses. This revenue growth has translated well into EBITDA growth of 2.1% at the group level and 2.6% at the Telco business level. Our operational performance reflects a more mature market environment and higher levels of penetration, and we will come back to these points later in the