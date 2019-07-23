Q2 2019 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department



Good afternoon. Welcome to our second quarter 2019 results conference call. JosÃ© Pedro Pereira da Costa, CFO, will give you a brief rundown of the main highlights and the results. And then the whole team are available to take your questions after the presentation. The presentation is available on the website and there's also a webcast.



JosÃ©Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Maria, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I would like to start with Slide 2 in the presentation. I would like to point out the main highlights of the quarter. We continue generating sustained Telco revenue growth of 1% with a strong recovery this quarter for the Cinema and the Audio units. This revenue growth translated to EBITDA growth of 2.8% at the group and Telco business levels, continuing to drive margin expansion. Higher CapEx this quarter, driven by