Feb 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department
Hi, good morning. Welcome to our full year '19 results presentation for our conference call.
I hand over to JosÃ© Pedro Pereira da Costa, the CFO, who will run down a brief presentation on the highlights of the results, and then the full management team are available for Q&A.
JosÃ©Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director
Okay. Good morning, everyone. As usual, we'll be following the slides of the results presentation. And starting with Slide 2. This quarter, we would like to highlight the positive RGU growth with 70,000 net adds in the quarter, with particularly strong performance in mobile and Pay TV.
Also, solid consolidated revenue growth performance of 1.3% year-on-year, driven by a stable Telco revenue growth of 1.1%. And again, a positive quarter for the Cinema and audio units. This revenue growth allowed for EBITDA growth of 2.4% at the group level and 2.8% at the
Full Year 2019 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...