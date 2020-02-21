Full Year 2019 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department



Hi, good morning. Welcome to our full year '19 results presentation for our conference call.



I hand over to JosÃ© Pedro Pereira da Costa, the CFO, who will run down a brief presentation on the highlights of the results, and then the full management team are available for Q&A.



JosÃ©Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone. As usual, we'll be following the slides of the results presentation. And starting with Slide 2. This quarter, we would like to highlight the positive RGU growth with 70,000 net adds in the quarter, with particularly strong performance in mobile and Pay TV.



Also, solid consolidated revenue growth performance of 1.3% year-on-year, driven by a stable Telco revenue growth of 1.1%. And again, a positive quarter for the Cinema and audio units. This revenue growth allowed for EBITDA growth of 2.4% at the group level and 2.8% at the