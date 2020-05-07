Q1 2020 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department



Good afternoon. Welcome to our first quarter 2020 conference call. As usual, we have the full executive team available for questions-and-answers after a brief presentation by JosÃ© Pedro. Over to you, JosÃ© Pedro.



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Maria, and good afternoon, everyone. We will follow, as usual, the slide presentation that we have presented this morning.



So before we go through the main highlights of today's presentation, I would like to provide you with a short preliminary consideration. This quarter, we have deconsolidated NOS International Carrier Services, our subsidiary focused on wholesale international voice and SMS services, which we have agreed to sell. And as such, it was considered discontinued operation. We have restated 2019 numbers accordingly so that 2020 numbers are comparable on a like-for-like basis.



We recall that NICS is quite