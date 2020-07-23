Q2 2020 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department



Hi, good afternoon. Welcome to our second quarter 2020 results conference call. We're all in the various rooms for executive team. And we'll go through a brief presentation with the highlights of the results led by Jose Pedro Pereira da Costa, the CFO. And then we're available for your questions okay.



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Maria, and good morning, everyone. We'll be following the slides of the results presentation as usual. So I will jump.



(technical difficulty)



Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department



Jose Pedro. We've lost you.



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Hi, good morning. I will carry on with the presentation. So I was just mentioning as main