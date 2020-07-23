Jul 23, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department
Hi, good afternoon. Welcome to our second quarter 2020 results conference call. We're all in the various rooms for executive team. And we'll go through a brief presentation with the highlights of the results led by Jose Pedro Pereira da Costa, the CFO. And then we're available for your questions okay.
Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director
Okay. Thank you, Maria, and good morning, everyone. We'll be following the slides of the results presentation as usual. So I will jump.
(technical difficulty)
Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department
Jose Pedro. We've lost you.
Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director
Hi, good morning. I will carry on with the presentation. So I was just mentioning as main
Q2 2020 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...