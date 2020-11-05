Q3 2020 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department



Hi, good afternoon. Welcome to our Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. As usual, we have the full executive committee on the call, not in the same room, obviously, but we're all on the same call. And we'll go through a brief presentation on the results, and then the team will be available for Q&A. (inaudible)



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone. We will start with Slide 2 of the presentation with the key highlights of the quarter. So in this third quarter, we have seen some strong underlying Telco performance, showing the business resilience through the pandemic context. We will see that operational performance in the Telco unit was quite solid.



NOS operates in one of the most competitive and technologically developed market in Europe, and we would like to illustrate in the second chapter of this presentation some relevant data points to support this statement