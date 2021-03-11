Full Year 2020 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria JoÃ£o Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - Head of the IR Department



Hi. Good afternoon. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2020 earnings announcement and conference call. As usual, we have the full executive committee in the -- in various rooms with us today, so not just in the same room. And Jose Pedro Pereira da Costa, our CFO, will go through the main body of -- the main highlights of the results. And then we're all available for Q&A after that.



Jose Pedro, over to you.



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Maria, and good afternoon, everyone. So we'll start following the presentation that we have put up this morning in our website.



And starting directly with Slide 3 of the presentation with the key highlights of the quarter. In this fourth quarter, we have seen the return to growth on the Telco unit, again, showing strong underlying performance and growing -- and proving business resilience through the pandemic context. We continue