Q1 2021 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Maria Joao Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - IR Director



Hi. Good afternoon. Welcome to our first quarter 2021 results conference call. The full team are available. And we'll go through a brief presentation of the results the main highlights led by Jose Pedro Faria da Costa, CFO. And then we'll be available for questions after the presentation. Jose Pedro, over to you.



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Maria, and good morning, everyone. I'll start with some of the key highlights of the quarter before starting the presentation. So in this first quarter and despite the very strict lockdown during the full quarter, we have managed to continue to post growth on Telco unit and continuing to prove business resilience, strong cost discipline on various areas, in particular, in the most pandemic-affected cinema units allowed for almost flat group EBITDA evolution and to post a 1.2% EBITDA growth in the Telco unit. We continue to innovate in both the Consumer and the B2B segments