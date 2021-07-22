Q2 2021 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Maria Joao Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - IR Director
Hi, good afternoon. Welcome again to our conference call to go through the second quarter results. We have the full executive committee together physically and virtually. And after a brief presentation by Jose Pedro to cover the highlights, we'll be available for your questions. Over to you, (inaudible).
Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director
Okay. Thank you, Maria, and good morning, everyone. We use, as usual, the presentation that is available in our website. And I would start directly with the operational review at Chapter 1, Page 5. And starting with the operating review after a first quarter of a very strict full lockdown, the reopening of the economy in the second quarter allowed for a very strong quarter in terms of operational activity.
We managed to grow over the 10 million RGU milestone, having grown across all services in the last four quarters, most notably in Mobile and Fixed Broadband.
In the next slide
