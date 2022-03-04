Full Year 2021 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria Joao Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - IR Director



Hi, good afternoon. Welcome to our Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. JosÃ© Pedro Pereira da Costa, our CFO, will give you a brief overview of the highlights of the results. And then the full executive committee are in the room today to take your questions.



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Hello, everyone. And starting with the highlights of the quarter. And this quarter, we have continued to deliver a very robust operational performance in Telco driven by our strong value proposition and customer experience. We have posted around 160,000 RGU net adds, exceeding the numbers of the last quarter. Again, this was the highest quarterly growth in the last 5 years.



After having won the 5G spectrum auction, we were the first operator to launch 5G services in Portugal in November 26 ahead of our competitors. Again, this quarter, we continue to have very positive trends in the Cinema unit with Cinema attendance growing