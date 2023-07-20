Jul 20, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Maria Joao Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - IR Director
Hi, good afternoon. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 results conference call. I have the executive team in the room with me. We'll be going over a brief presentation led by Jose Pedro Faria da Costa summarizing the results and then we're available for your questions immediately after.
Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director
Okay. Good morning, everyone. Let's start by the key highlights of the quarter as usual. We are happy with a very strong set of financial results we are presenting this quarter. The very positive momentum in the Telco unit and the continued recovery in Cinema and Audiovisuals allowed consolidated revenue growth of 6.8%, Telco units growing in the quarter 6.2%. Consolidated EBITDA grew double digit or 10% year-on-year in the quarter, and consolidated EBITDA after leasing also grew year-on-year by 9.7%, showing operational leverage and strong cost discipline.
Total CapEx in the quarter came in line with the
Q2 2023 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 20, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...