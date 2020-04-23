Q1 2020 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hello, everyone, and very welcome to NOTE's first quarter report. I hope that everyone have received the report and read it, and we can start with saying that it actually came in a little bit stronger than we had expected, which is very pleasing, of course. I hope that everyone has been able to call in and found the details. And if you have the information that is hard to find and hard to login, please let us know because we are running this as our standard setup and we have the -- we've done it for a few quarters here.



Looking at the numbers, our sales came in stronger than expected 17% growth. Everything is organic. We had about 2% of the growth is currency and the rest is pure growth. We can also see that we tried to quantify the Corona effect how much we lost in the quarter, and it's about SEK20 million. Majority of it is, of course, China, they extended [to] stop mission and took some time to -- or affected the sales. But we also had some delays due to late components