Q4 2020 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Johannes Lind-Widestam - Note AB(publ)-President&CEO



2020 has been a very strange year. I've said it before, it's probably the strangest year I've ever been working. We started the year with a very, very, very full speed. We had a strong January, February, March, very good Q1. We saw that the pandemic was starting. There was a lot of disputes what will happen, how soon will it pass over, and so on.



But note, we had very good speed in the first quarter. We had a strong second quarter. We are continuing to win new business, and we are growing with our existing customers. We were very pleased with the performance in the first half year.



We were going into the third quarter with a very strong feeling. And in the middle of the quarter, we saw that we had some -- something was happening. And for those of you that have been with us for some years, we are often seeing, what we call, some kind of stock or inventory consolidation at our customers' end. So we did not really see that the customers' demand was going down, but we