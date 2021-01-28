Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Johannes Lind-Widestam - Note AB(publ)-President&CEO
2020 has been a very strange year. I've said it before, it's probably the strangest year I've ever been working. We started the year with a very, very, very full speed. We had a strong January, February, March, very good Q1. We saw that the pandemic was starting. There was a lot of disputes what will happen, how soon will it pass over, and so on.
But note, we had very good speed in the first quarter. We had a strong second quarter. We are continuing to win new business, and we are growing with our existing customers. We were very pleased with the performance in the first half year.
We were going into the third quarter with a very strong feeling. And in the middle of the quarter, we saw that we had some -- something was happening. And for those of you that have been with us for some years, we are often seeing, what we call, some kind of stock or inventory consolidation at our customers' end. So we did not really see that the customers' demand was going down, but we
Q4 2020 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...