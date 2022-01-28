Q4 2021 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Johhanes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB(publ)-CEO&President



For everyone, very welcome to this presentation of our fourth quarter and the full year. How do you start to present this quarter? I would say, it's an amazing quarter. We had strong expectations, and I would say that we actually -- we were overachieving our internal objectives.



So with this quarter and this full year, we've taken a new step into the future. We have been -- during this -- the last quarter, we have had our Capital Market Day, where we tried to give you some kind of picture of where we are heading. And I think that we are on a very good position to achieve those objectives. And hopefully, we can also do that a bit earlier than we have guided for. But we will get back to that later on in the coming quarterly calls.



So if we look at the numbers, sales of the quarter, SEK814 million, a very strong new record. I think that's more than SEK100 million higher than what we have ever done before. 75% growth is also the number that is, for me, just amazing to