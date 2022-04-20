Apr 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Johannes Lind-Widestam
NOTE AB - President & CEO
=====================
Johannes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB - President & CEO
Well, how do we start the presentation of this quarter? First of all, I think that we have done, yet again, another fantastic quarter. Sales is highest ever, and we also ended this quarter with the strongest month ever with more than 10% of the second-best month ever in March, where we did over SEK310 million.
But before I go into the presentation, you could take a look around us. We have had two years of a COVID outburst that have been limiting a lot of the potential, and after that, we just barely came through that. And then we had the war in Ukraine. And on top of that, we see the component crisis. We see the freight restrictions or constraints as we have in the market.
And with all this said, it's -- I think it's amazing that the industrial production in the world is going in this
Q1 2022 Note AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...