Q1 2022 Note AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Johannes Lind-Widestam

Johannes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB - President & CEO



Well, how do we start the presentation of this quarter? First of all, I think that we have done, yet again, another fantastic quarter. Sales is highest ever, and we also ended this quarter with the strongest month ever with more than 10% of the second-best month ever in March, where we did over SEK310 million.



But before I go into the presentation, you could take a look around us. We have had two years of a COVID outburst that have been limiting a lot of the potential, and after that, we just barely came through that. And then we had the war in Ukraine. And on top of that, we see the component crisis. We see the freight restrictions or constraints as we have in the market.



And with all this said, it's -- I think it's amazing that the industrial production in the world is going in this