Q2 2022 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and good morning to everyone, and welcome to this Q2 presentation. Before we go into the slides, I would like to have a few comments on where we are and what is happening around us. As you are aware, we are in the middle of quite turbulent times. We see component shortages still affecting us quite substantially. We also see that the war is pushing up inflation. And it also affects a lot of the transportations and so on.



This quarter, we also see quite a big -- how should I say, currencies are playing some games with us. We see a few positive effects of the currency. We see that our sales is up roughly 5% only through the currency. But also we see a quite drastic negative effect of it. And that is when the dollar goes up against the Swedish Krona, we are suffering on our operating result. And this quarter alone, it affects us with roughly 1 percentage unit.



So if we look at our result and exclude the currency effects, it's basically our by far strongest