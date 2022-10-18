Q3 2022 Note AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Johannes Lind-Widestam

NOTE AB - President & CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Karl NorÃ©n

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Welcome to NOTE's Q3 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO Johannes Lind-Widestam. Please begin your meeting.



Johannes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Okay. How do we summarize this quarter and the year so far? First of all, it's -- I've started the last, I think, three or four times that it has never been as turbulent as it is today. And I think it's something that we still have to have to keep in mind that the world economy is quite -- how should I say it -- unbalanced.



There is -- we're now seeing inflation rates going up. We see currency fluctuations that are probably the strongest