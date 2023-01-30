Q4 2022 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Johannes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 report for 2022. Yeah, what can we say about this? It's a very turbulent surrounding as usual, we see that inflation and currencies are a bit challenging for us, and for most of the companies around, we see that --.



Yes, everyone talks about the semiconductor crisis to be more or less over and I will come back to a little bit upon that. But it's a very -- how should I say -- it differs a lot between different types of products and in some areas, the availability is back-to-normal. In other areas, it's almost the same problem as we saw last year or the full 2022.



We believe that it will continue to improve, but it's far from over, which is a bit surprising when you listen to all the discussions around the media place, where we see that semiconductor producers are actually laying off people and so on. But that's a lot related to what I call the -- yeah.



The handheld units are down and that means that the ones