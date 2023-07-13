Q2 2023 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NOTE's second quarter presentation. How do we -- what do we think about the second quarter? On the surface, it looks like we came in just about what we guided for, 20% growth, profit improvement with 0.5 percentage units.



As you know, we were at 10% in the quarter, excluding the FX. But underneath that, there's a lot of things that are happening in our customer base. We see that -- we talked to some about optimization among the customers. We've seen more of that in the quarter than we anticipated.



And as you know, we are quite flexible in allowing our customers to back and forth because we think that that is part of task to do that. We've also seen customers that are increasing and improving their demand. We had this slightly patience internally about the sales, a bit delayed on the start-up in I would say our biggest customer contract that we have at the moment, we should have been doing more volumes in second quarter, but