Q3 2023 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes Lind-Widestam - NOTE AB(publ)-President - & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to NOTE Q3 presentation of the results. How do I summarize this quarter when we published our Q2 report three months ago and when we had that call, we were anticipating a quite turbulent quarter. We saw a quite drastic swings in demand.



Some customers were going very well increasing (technical difficulty) customers were asking for a very low development, lower production pace they are the overstock and so on. And so I think the Q3 is one of the more cautious and turbulent quarters that I have seen in our industry and has also been through the pandemic. And also the Ukraine wars.



I've seen some difficult quarters, but I think Q3 was probably the more the one quarter that we expected more swings among the customers and more difficulties to run. We were quite open about that when we announce Q2, that Q3 was going to be our most turbulent quarter.



And we think that statement is still valid. We see some, we see more stability in the