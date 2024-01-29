Q4 2023 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Johannes Lind-Widestam - Note AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Note Q4 presentation. How do we see upon this quarter? It's when we entered the quarter, we had a bit higher expectations. We saw some pushouts of customers that affected the sales and the consequences also on the bottom line. So the quarter ended very much in line with what we guided for in mid of December which means that we ended up at the [1 billion 18] sales and 8.5% in underlying operating profit.



This is not according to our expectations, we are expecting higher growth. We are expecting to be better in compensating on the cost side. So we are quite disappointed on the quarter, that's fair to start in that area. We if you look at the profit, it's lower than any other quarter for the last say six, seven quarters.



And so we will then we will come back to that, but to everyone that doesn't follow us, so frequently, we are our profit is -- we can say that we are expecting to compensate better when it comes to cost side.