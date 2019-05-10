Q1 2019 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa LÃ£Appleton - The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer



So welcome to the Navigator's Conference Call and Webcast for the Q1 2019. This is the first call to be held after the changes in the CEO. So today, we have participating in the call the following members of the executive committee: JoÃ£o Castello Branco, the company's CEO; AntÃ³nio Redondo, CCO; Fernando AraÃºjo, CFO; Nuno Santos and JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira.



We will start with a brief presentation of the many achievements in Q1 and follow with the Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website, and questions may be addressed also to the webcast platform. JoÃ£o will start with the comments on the main figures recorded in the quarter, and AntÃ³nio will follow with an overview of the pulp and paper market. Nuno Santos will comment on the tissue business and JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira on cost reduction initiatives and CapEx. Fernando will address the main financial issues.



I will now hand over to JoÃ£o. JoÃ£o,