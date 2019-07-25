Half Year 2019 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa LÃ£Appleton - The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to The Navigator's Conference Call and Webcast for the Second Half of 2019. Today, participating in the call are the following members of the Executive Committee: JoÃ£o Castello Branco; AntÃ³nio Redondo; Fernando AraÃºjo; Nuno Santos; and JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira.



We will start with a brief presentation of the main achievements during the first half of 2019 and the second quarter and follow with a Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website, and questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform. JoÃ£o will start with a comment on the main figures recorded in this period, and AntÃ³nio will follow with an overview of the pulp and paper market. Nuno Santos will comment on tissue market and business and JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira on cost reduction initiatives and CapEx. Then we'll follow with the main financial issues.



I will now hand over to JoÃ£o. JoÃ£o?

