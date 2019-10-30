Oct 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to The Navigator Company conference call. I will now hand over to Joana Appleton. Please go ahead.
Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa LÃ£Appleton - The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Navigator Company's conference call and webcast for the 9 months of 2019 and Q3 2019 results. Today, participating in the call are the following members of the Executive Committee: JoÃ£o Castello Branco, CEO; Fernando AraÃºjo, CFO; Antonio Redondo, JoÃ£o Paulo Oliveira and Nuno Santos, Executive Board Members.
We will start with a brief presentation of the main achievements during the period and follow with a Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website and questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform. JoÃ£o will start with comments on the main figures recorded in the period, and Antonio will follow with an overview of the pulp and paper market. Nuno Santos will comment on tissue business and JoÃ£o Paulo
Q3 2019 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...